Cano Health Inc. [CANO] Revenue clocked in at $393.20 million, up 4.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $14.39 during the day while it closed the day at $14.01. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Cano Health Announces New Head of Investor Relations.

Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano Health”) (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities, announced the appointment of Christine Cannella as Vice President of Investor Relations, effective.

“Christine brings a wealth of experience with sell-side and buy-side equity analysts, deep knowledge of capital markets, and a strong network across the investment community,” said Brian Koppy, Chief Financial Officer of Cano Health. “Her strong financial and analytical skills, coupled with her expertise in developing best-in-class investor relations functions, will be instrumental as we continue to advance our vision of becoming America’s Primary Care provider and driving long-term value for our shareholders.”.

Cano Health Inc. stock has also gained 4.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CANO stock has declined by -1.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.55% and gained 4.47% year-on date.

The market cap for CANO stock reached $6.32 billion, with 86.25 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, CANO reached a trading volume of 6040901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cano Health Inc. [CANO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Cano Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CANO stock trade performance evaluation

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.94. With this latest performance, CANO shares gained by 30.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.43 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.63, while it was recorded at 13.57 for the last single week of trading, and 13.16 for the last 200 days.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,978 million, or 91.00% of CANO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 36,233,690, which is approximately 320.13% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 11,084,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $155.29 million in CANO stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $154.72 million in CANO stock with ownership of nearly -0.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in Cano Health Inc. [NYSE:CANO] by around 83,824,742 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 4,912,148 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 52,430,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,167,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,847,256 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,560,510 shares during the same period.