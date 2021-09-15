aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] is 131.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

aTyr Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: LIFE] loss -1.64% on the last trading session, reaching $9.00 price per share at the time. The company report on September 13, 2021 that aTyr Pharma and its Hong Kong Subsidiary, Pangu BioPharma, Announce Positive Data from a Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial Demonstrating Consistent Dose Response of ATYR1923 in Pulmonary Sarcoidosis.

Pangu’s basic and translational research in tRNA synthetase biology, conducted in collaboration with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, contributed to successful clinical proof-of-concept findings.

aTyr Pharma Management to host conference call and webcast, September 13th at 8:30am ET/8:30pm HKT.

aTyr Pharma Inc. represents 16.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $154.26 million with the latest information. LIFE stock price has been found in the range of $8.80 to $12.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, LIFE reached a trading volume of 108463187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]:

Laidlaw have made an estimate for aTyr Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2020, representing the official price target for aTyr Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on LIFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for aTyr Pharma Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 70.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57.

Trading performance analysis for LIFE stock

aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 65.14. With this latest performance, LIFE shares gained by 86.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 138.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.11 for aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.00, while it was recorded at 6.90 for the last single week of trading, and 4.58 for the last 200 days.

aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] shares currently have an operating margin of -152.19. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.18.

Return on Total Capital for LIFE is now -47.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.07. Additionally, LIFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE] managed to generate an average of -$377,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.aTyr Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for aTyr Pharma Inc. go to 13.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at aTyr Pharma Inc. [LIFE]

There are presently around $62 million, or 49.20% of LIFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIFE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 1,675,880, which is approximately 5.755% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 1,615,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.54 million in LIFE stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $11.47 million in LIFE stock with ownership of nearly 29.601% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in aTyr Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in aTyr Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:LIFE] by around 1,202,495 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 222,161 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 5,493,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,918,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIFE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 126,300 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 52,902 shares during the same period.