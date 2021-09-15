Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $4

Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX: ASXC] traded at a low on 09/14/21, posting a -3.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.94. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Asensus Surgical, Inc. to Participate in Three Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC) announced that Anthony Fernando, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shameze Rampertab, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at three upcoming virtual investor conferences:.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5103859 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Asensus Surgical Inc. stands at 6.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.18%.

The market cap for ASXC stock reached $487.83 million, with 233.25 million shares outstanding and 229.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.12M shares, ASXC reached a trading volume of 5103859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Asensus Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asensus Surgical Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 95.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has ASXC stock performed recently?

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.62. With this latest performance, ASXC shares dropped by -11.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 465.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.99 for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3036, while it was recorded at 2.0160 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5634 for the last 200 days.

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1783.12 and a Gross Margin at -402.90. Asensus Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1868.09.

Return on Total Capital for ASXC is now -91.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.71. Additionally, ASXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] managed to generate an average of -$429,797 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Asensus Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.40 and a Current Ratio set at 20.90.

Insider trade positions for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]

There are presently around $113 million, or 28.83% of ASXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASXC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,707,051, which is approximately 525.875% of the company’s market cap and around 1.85% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,387,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.09 million in ASXC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.69 million in ASXC stock with ownership of nearly 9560.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asensus Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX:ASXC] by around 40,523,351 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 17,211,520 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 276,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,011,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASXC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,839,931 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,857,389 shares during the same period.