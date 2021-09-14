why Ford Motor Company [F] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.46

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] gained 2.44% on the last trading session, reaching $12.99 price per share at the time. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Ford Motor Company and LexisNexis Risk Solutions Join Forces to Help U.S. Drivers Maximize Connected Vehicle Benefits.

One of the Largest U.S. Car Manufacturers in the U.S. Auto Insurance Market Offers Connected Vehicle Data to Leading Insurance Data and Advanced Analytics Provider.

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions and Ford Motor Company announced they have entered into a strategic agreement so that Ford connected vehicle data can be available to U.S. auto insurers via the LexisNexis® Telematics Exchange. Ford and Lincoln customers with an eligible 2020 model year or newer vehicle can opt in to participate in usage-based insurance (UBI) programs, which has the potential to save customers money through more personalized insurance offerings.

Ford Motor Company represents 3.99 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $51.29 billion with the latest information. F stock price has been found in the range of $12.62 to $12.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 60.84M shares, F reached a trading volume of 57510180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $15.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $13 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on F stock. On April 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for F shares from 13 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 3.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for F stock

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -6.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.51 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.59, while it was recorded at 12.88 for the last single week of trading, and 12.28 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.01.

Return on Total Capital for F is now -2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 531.11. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 362.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of -$6,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ford Motor Company [F]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 72.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ford Motor Company [F]

There are presently around $27,034 million, or 54.10% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 296,718,176, which is approximately 1.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 262,017,186 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.4 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.15 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly 0.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 764 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 192,052,236 shares. Additionally, 508 investors decreased positions by around 217,989,753 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 1,671,111,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,081,153,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,148,427 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 25,292,070 shares during the same period.