Wall Street Analyst Upgrade The Boeing Company [BA]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] closed the trading session at $214.48 on 09/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $209.88, while the highest price level was $215.64. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Boeing Names Matt Welch as Investor Relations Leader.

Boeing (NYSE: BA) named Matt Welch as vice president of Investor Relations. Welch will succeed Maurita Sutedja, who has accepted an opportunity outside of Boeing following more than a decade of leadership within several finance roles at Boeing. Welch’s appointment is effective immediately.

Welch will lead Boeing’s interactions with the investment community, providing shareholders and financial analysts timely, accurate and transparent information on the company’s market environment, business, performance and outlook.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.20 percent and weekly performance of -1.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.78M shares, BA reached to a volume of 10059262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $268.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $240 to $290. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $244, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BA stock. On May 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 196 to 229.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 5.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06.

BA stock trade performance evaluation

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -9.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.93 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 224.31, while it was recorded at 212.87 for the last single week of trading, and 229.15 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.79 and a Gross Margin at +1.74. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -18.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.67. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$84,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Boeing Company [BA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 12.33%.

The Boeing Company [BA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $67,521 million, or 54.10% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 44,045,462, which is approximately -4.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,607,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.14 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.61 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly -3.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,060 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 14,728,611 shares. Additionally, 851 investors decreased positions by around 15,312,470 shares, while 336 investors held positions by with 284,770,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,811,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,201,893 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 2,071,949 shares during the same period.