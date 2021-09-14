ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] moved up 1.82: Why It’s Important

ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAC] gained 1.82% or 0.72 points to close at $40.37 with a heavy trading volume of 8748148 shares. The company report on September 14, 2021 that ViacomCBS Announces Leadership Transition at Paramount Pictures.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC) (“ViacomCBS”) announced a leadership change at Paramount Pictures. Effective immediately, Jim Gianopulos, Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, will transition oversight of Paramount to Brian Robbins, who has been appointed President and CEO of the studio in addition to maintaining his current responsibilities leading Nickelodeon. Gianopulos will serve in an advisory role at Paramount through the end of the year to help ensure a smooth transition.

It opened the trading session at $39.96, the shares rose to $40.5077 and dropped to $39.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VIAC points out that the company has recorded -58.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -49.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.76M shares, VIAC reached to a volume of 8748148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAC shares is $51.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for ViacomCBS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $45 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2021, representing the official price target for ViacomCBS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $45, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on VIAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ViacomCBS Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for VIAC stock

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.20. With this latest performance, VIAC shares gained by 1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.11 for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.92, while it was recorded at 40.58 for the last single week of trading, and 46.59 for the last 200 days.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.11 and a Gross Margin at +39.15. ViacomCBS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.12.

Return on Total Capital for VIAC is now 12.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.67. Additionally, VIAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] managed to generate an average of $104,256 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.ViacomCBS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ViacomCBS Inc. go to -2.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]

There are presently around $16,995 million, or 70.50% of VIAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,235,732, which is approximately 6.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,189,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in VIAC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.29 billion in VIAC stock with ownership of nearly 4.594% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ViacomCBS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 649 institutional holders increased their position in ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAC] by around 93,555,309 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 180,554,243 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 146,872,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 420,982,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIAC stock had 212 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,887,850 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 28,862,223 shares during the same period.