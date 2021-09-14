Uranium Royalty Corp. [UROY] is 279.45% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Uranium Royalty Corp. [NASDAQ: UROY] price surged by 24.29 percent to reach at $0.85. The company report on September 13, 2021 that IIROC Trading Resumption – URC.

Company: Uranium Royalty Corp.

A sum of 5243564 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 210.69K shares. Uranium Royalty Corp. shares reached a high of $4.6599 and dropped to a low of $3.85 until finishing in the latest session at $4.35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Royalty Corp. is set at 0.26

UROY Stock Performance Analysis:

Uranium Royalty Corp. [UROY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.94. With this latest performance, UROY shares gained by 67.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 380.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UROY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.73 for Uranium Royalty Corp. [UROY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 3.48 for the last single week of trading, and 2.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uranium Royalty Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for UROY is now -2.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.87.

Uranium Royalty Corp. [UROY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 4.55% of UROY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UROY stocks are: SPROTT INC. with ownership of 1,143,723, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.62% of the total institutional ownership; MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, holding 183,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.8 million in UROY stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $0.28 million in UROY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Uranium Royalty Corp. [NASDAQ:UROY] by around 1,593,243 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,593,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UROY stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,593,243 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.