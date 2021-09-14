Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $64

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] traded at a high on 09/13/21, posting a 0.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $40.07. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Uber CEO and CFO to Participate in Keynote at 2021 Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced that Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, and Nelson Chai, CFO, will participate in a keynote at the 2021 Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Tuesday, Sept 21, 2021. Mr. Khosrowshahi and Mr. Chai are scheduled to appear at 1:45pm PT (4:45pm ET).

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 27228348 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Uber Technologies Inc. stands at 3.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.18%.

The market cap for UBER stock reached $76.38 billion, with 1.88 billion shares outstanding and 1.86 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.15M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 27228348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $67.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on UBER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -6.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.20 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.71, while it was recorded at 40.27 for the last single week of trading, and 51.17 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 64.80%.

Insider trade positions for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

There are presently around $55,614 million, or 75.20% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 129,116,061, which is approximately -29.915% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 125,630,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.03 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.3 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly -7.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

630 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 125,939,229 shares. Additionally, 423 investors decreased positions by around 150,421,166 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 1,111,550,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,387,910,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,728,215 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 29,750,120 shares during the same period.