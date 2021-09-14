ROTH Capital slashes price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] – find out why.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] closed the trading session at $0.65 on 09/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.65, while the highest price level was $0.6895. The company report on September 13, 2021 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Results of Pre-IND Meeting with FDA for TNX-1800 as a Potential Vaccine to Prevent COVID-19.

TNX-1800 is a Live Virus Vaccine Designed to Elicit Durable T cell Immunity.

TNX-1800 is a Modified Version of Dr. Edward Jenner’s Vaccine that Eradicated Smallpox, Engineered to Express SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.96 percent and weekly performance of -7.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -52.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.14M shares, TNXP reached to a volume of 11624374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. On February 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for TNXP shares from 18 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

TNXP stock trade performance evaluation

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.25. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.18 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7940, while it was recorded at 0.6716 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0083 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.90 and a Current Ratio set at 21.90.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48 million, or 21.40% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,501,101, which is approximately 248.582% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,766,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.33 million in TNXP stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $4.72 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly -14.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 37,932,461 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 4,532,900 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 31,557,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,022,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,805,500 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,422,253 shares during the same period.