ROTH Capital lifts Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.27 during the day while it closed the day at $2.21. The company report on September 13, 2021 that Ideanomics Mobility Subsidiaries Continue Business Growth in September 2021.

– Business activity for Ideanomics Mobility subsidiaries, WAVE, US Hybrid, and Solectrac sets forth future operational and business growth opportunities.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) announces a range of business activities across it’s mobility subsidiaries including WAVE, US Hybrid, and Solectrac, indicating vibrant growth and business opportunities for the enterprise. Ideanomics Mobility activities are as follows:.

Ideanomics Inc. stock has also loss -7.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IDEX stock has declined by -27.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.03% and gained 11.06% year-on date.

The market cap for IDEX stock reached $1.09 billion, with 433.10 million shares outstanding and 432.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.59M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 6775946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

IDEX stock trade performance evaluation

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.92. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -7.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.85 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.38, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading, and 2.84 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $161 million, or 15.60% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,837,155, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.56% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 11,277,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.92 million in IDEX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $17.41 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly 2055.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 58,767,987 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 7,307,974 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 6,626,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,702,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,316,544 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,734,080 shares during the same period.