National Bank Financial lifts Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [NYSE: KL] loss -1.70% or -0.7 points to close at $40.52 with a heavy trading volume of 1609401 shares. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Kirkland Lake Gold Announces 10.1 Million Ounce Increase in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources at Detour Lake Mine.

Measured and Indicated(1)(2) (“M&I”) Mineral Resources increase 10,061,000 ounces or 216% from December 31, 2020 estimates to 14,718,000 ounces at June 30, 2021 (572.0 million tonnes (“MT”) at average grade of 0.80 grams per tonne (“g/t”)).

M&I Mineral Resource estimates include 12,214,000 ounces(3) (386.5MT at average grade of 0.98 g/t) with additional 2,505,000 ounces (185.5MT at average grade of 0.42 g/t) of low-grade M&I Mineral Resources(4).

It opened the trading session at $41.07, the shares rose to $41.35 and dropped to $40.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KL points out that the company has recorded 17.38% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -27.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, KL reached to a volume of 1609401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL]:

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for KL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for KL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for KL stock

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.83. With this latest performance, KL shares gained by 2.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.06 for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.19, while it was recorded at 41.37 for the last single week of trading, and 39.32 for the last 200 days.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. go to 5.93%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL]

There are presently around $5,501 million, or 62.08% of KL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 17,223,332, which is approximately 2.586% of the company’s market cap and around 4.07% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,808,972 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $478.5 million in KL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $351.41 million in KL stock with ownership of nearly 117.398% of the company’s market capitalization.

160 institutional holders increased their position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [NYSE:KL] by around 17,451,639 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 12,521,371 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 105,792,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,765,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KL stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,103,210 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,961,804 shares during the same period.