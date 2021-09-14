MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG] Stock trading around $6.28 per share: What’s Next?

MiMedx Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MDXG] price plunged by -59.56 percent to reach at -$9.25. The company report on September 13, 2021 that MIMEDX Reports Top-line Data from Two Late-Stage Musculoskeletal Trials with Proprietary Amniotic Tissue Technology.

Phase 2B Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA) Study Top-line Interim Results Demonstrate Varied Efficacy Signals between Patient Cohorts.

Company to Pursue Phase 3 KOA Confirmatory Studies.

A sum of 16675883 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 838.72K shares. MiMedx Group Inc. shares reached a high of $7.58 and dropped to a low of $6.00 until finishing in the latest session at $6.28.

The one-year MDXG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.6. The average equity rating for MDXG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDXG shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDXG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for MiMedx Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for MiMedx Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MiMedx Group Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66.

MDXG Stock Performance Analysis:

MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -59.64. With this latest performance, MDXG shares dropped by -49.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.70 for MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.61, while it was recorded at 13.73 for the last single week of trading, and 10.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MiMedx Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.87 and a Gross Margin at +82.21. MiMedx Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.85.

Return on Total Capital for MDXG is now -35.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.70. Additionally, MDXG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG] managed to generate an average of -$67,053 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.MiMedx Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

MDXG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDXG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MiMedx Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $358 million, or 59.20% of MDXG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDXG stocks are: ESSEX WOODLANDS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 23,376,623, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,219,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.34 million in MDXG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $27.79 million in MDXG stock with ownership of nearly 7.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MiMedx Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in MiMedx Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MDXG] by around 14,957,009 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 5,355,736 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 36,636,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,949,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDXG stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,922,317 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,000,674 shares during the same period.