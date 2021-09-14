Market cap of Ring Energy Inc. [REI] reaches 240.06M – now what?

Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX: REI] gained 8.33% or 0.2 points to close at $2.60 with a heavy trading volume of 6071439 shares. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Ring Energy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) announced that the Company will be participating in EnerCom, Inc.’s The Oil and Gas Conference in Denver, Colorado where Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul McKinney is scheduled to make a presentation on Wednesday, August 18th at 10:30 am Mountain Time.

Senior management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on Ring’s website, www.ringenergy.com, in the “Investors” section. An updated investor slide deck will be posted in the “Investors” section of Ring’s website under “Presentations” on Tuesday morning, August 17th, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $2.42, the shares rose to $2.75 and dropped to $2.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for REI points out that the company has recorded -19.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -504.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, REI reached to a volume of 6071439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REI shares is $3.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Ring Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Ring Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ring Energy Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for REI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for REI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.00. With this latest performance, REI shares gained by 1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 290.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.03 for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.51, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 2.07 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ring Energy Inc. [REI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.45 and a Gross Margin at +23.81. Ring Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -224.21.

Return on Total Capital for REI is now 1.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ring Energy Inc. [REI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.84. Additionally, REI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ring Energy Inc. [REI] managed to generate an average of -$6,180,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Ring Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ring Energy Inc. go to 37.00%.

There are presently around $46 million, or 17.58% of REI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,350,577, which is approximately 21.398% of the company’s market cap and around 32.55% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC, holding 2,903,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.55 million in REI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.97 million in REI stock with ownership of nearly 5.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ring Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX:REI] by around 4,350,299 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 2,678,500 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 10,754,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,782,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REI stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 638,866 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,581,359 shares during the same period.