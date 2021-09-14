Market cap of Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] reaches 108.50M – now what?

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: LPTX] price surged by 21.23 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on September 13, 2021 that Leap Therapeutics to Present New Data from the DisTinGuish Study of DKN-01 Plus Tislelizumab at the ESMO 2021 Congress.

– DKN-01 plus tislelizumab and chemotherapy demonstrated compelling activity in first-line patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer.

– In patients who received a full cycle of DKN-01 therapy, the ORR was 68.2%, with 90% ORR in patients with DKK1-high tumors.

A sum of 63158388 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 567.84K shares. Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.92 and dropped to a low of $1.66 until finishing in the latest session at $1.77.

Guru’s Opinion on Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on LPTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leap Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 72.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

LPTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.12. With this latest performance, LPTX shares gained by 6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.47 for Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5785, while it was recorded at 1.5900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8995 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Leap Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

LPTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. go to -2.49%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38 million, or 48.80% of LPTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPTX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 8,476,496, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.61% of the total institutional ownership; HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., holding 3,575,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.33 million in LPTX stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $5.31 million in LPTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:LPTX] by around 767,821 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,776,250 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 19,067,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,611,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPTX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 385,896 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 844,781 shares during the same period.