Market Analysts see Paysafe Limited [PSFE] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Paysafe Limited [NYSE: PSFE] traded at a low on 09/13/21, posting a -0.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.46. The company report on September 13, 2021 that bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking.

bunq, the app-based Dutch challenger bank, has partnered with leading specialised payments platform, Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), to provide customers with access to cash services. Customers who prefer to use cash in their daily lives can now use Paysafecash, one of Paysafe’s eCash solutions, to conveniently add cash into their bunq accounts.

The international roll-out of the partnership between Paysafe and bunq, which starts with 21 European countries, facilitates quick and secure cash deposits directly via the bunq mobile app: After selecting Paysafecash as the top up method in their app, the customer chooses how much cash to deposit into the account and generates a unique barcode for the transaction. The customer can then go to a nearby payment point, scan the barcode at the point of sales terminal and make the payment in cash. The deposited amount will show on the bunq balance within minutes. Paysafecash is available at around 190,000 payment points in 29 countries (including the US and Canada), providing an extensive network for bunq customers in the 21 countries where the service has been activated.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6519064 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Paysafe Limited stands at 4.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.61%.

The market cap for PSFE stock reached $6.35 billion, with 723.71 million shares outstanding and 539.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.72M shares, PSFE reached a trading volume of 6519064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paysafe Limited [PSFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSFE shares is $14.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSFE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Paysafe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Paysafe Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on PSFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paysafe Limited is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

How has PSFE stock performed recently?

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.44. With this latest performance, PSFE shares dropped by -22.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.73% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.56 for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.90, while it was recorded at 8.73 for the last single week of trading, and 13.00 for the last 200 days.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.12. Additionally, PSFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] managed to generate an average of -$1,740,507 per employee.Paysafe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]

Positions in Paysafe Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Paysafe Limited [NYSE:PSFE] by around 39,133,030 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 62,636,738 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 287,360,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 389,130,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSFE stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,714,691 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 16,091,306 shares during the same period.