Market Analysts see NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] gaining to $230. Time to buy?

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] closed the trading session at $221.52 on 09/13/21. The dayâ€™s price range saw the stock hit a low of $218.58, while the highest price level was $229.64. The company report on August 25, 2021 that NVIDIA Turbocharges Extreme-Scale AI for Argonne National Laboratoryâ€™s Polaris Supercomputer.

Largest GPU-Powered Supercomputer for U.S. Department of Energyâ€™s Argonne Lab Will Enable Scientific Breakthroughs in Era of Exascale AI.

The largest GPU-based supercomputer at the U.S. Department of Energyâ€™s Argonne National Laboratory will run on NVIDIAâ€™s accelerated computing platform, the company announced.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 69.68 percent and weekly performance of -3.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 67.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 34.76M shares, NVDA reached to a volume of 29513490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Hereâ€™s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $222.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2021, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $219 to $245, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on NVDA stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NVDA shares from 184 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 6.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 87.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.30.

NVDA stock trade performance evaluation

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.02. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 11.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.93% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a rise of 82.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.36 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 205.50, while it was recorded at 223.62 for the last single week of trading, and 160.41 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NVIDIA Corporationâ€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corporation go to 32.60%.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $363,049 million, or 66.60% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 193,272,804, which is approximately 0.694% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 182,040,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.33 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $38.19 billion in NVDA stock with ownership of nearly -3.213% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

1,361 institutional holders increased their position in NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA] by around 83,054,420 shares. Additionally, 979 investors decreased positions by around 87,228,320 shares, while 249 investors held positions by with 1,468,616,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,638,899,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVDA stock had 283 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,447,280 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 3,316,900 shares during the same period.