Market Analysts see Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: LCID] closed the trading session at $20.06 on 09/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.66, while the highest price level was $20.59. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Lucid Announces Cashless Redemption of Public Warrants.

– Cashless redemption reflects confidence in Lucid business outlook and strong balance sheet.

– Action minimizes dilution to existing shareholders while enabling warrant holders to hold Lucid stock without cash exercise.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 100.40 percent and weekly performance of 2.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.83M shares, LCID reached to a volume of 14892155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock is set at 1.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for LCID in the course of the last twelve months was 594.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

LCID stock trade performance evaluation

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, LCID shares dropped by -15.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.08% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.62 for Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.86, while it was recorded at 19.73 for the last single week of trading, and 22.16 for the last 200 days.

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $349 million, or 1.10% of LCID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LCID stocks are: COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,526,049, which is approximately 291.783% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,327,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.75 million in LCID stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $38.5 million in LCID stock with ownership of nearly -29.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

119 institutional holders increased their position in Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ:LCID] by around 7,114,582 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 15,642,019 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 5,350,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,406,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LCID stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,926,357 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 12,945,753 shares during the same period.