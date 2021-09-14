Market Analysts see Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] traded at a high on 09/13/21, posting a 6.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.32. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Clean Energy Signs Agreements to Provide Sustainable Renewable Natural Gas to Trucking, Transit and Refuse Sectors to Reduce Emissions.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) announced a slew of new deals in response to the demand for renewable natural gas (RNG), a fuel produced from organic waste, as more fleets adopt and expand their use of the low-carbon transportation fuel. RNG represents more than 74 percent of the 26 million gallons of fuel Clean Energy expects to provide through these recent signed agreements. Clean Energy has a stated goal of providing 100 percent zero-carbon renewable fuel at its stations by 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005258/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6037434 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stands at 5.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.84%.

The market cap for CLNE stock reached $1.88 billion, with 207.05 million shares outstanding and 176.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.14M shares, CLNE reached a trading volume of 6037434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 200.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.72. With this latest performance, CLNE shares gained by 0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 231.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.75 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.85, while it was recorded at 7.96 for the last single week of trading, and 9.87 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.15 and a Gross Margin at +19.51. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.41.

Return on Total Capital for CLNE is now -1.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.51. Additionally, CLNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] managed to generate an average of -$21,213 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

There are presently around $729 million, or 39.90% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 12,429,119, which is approximately 22.095% of the company’s market cap and around 19.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,727,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.58 million in CLNE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $76.34 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly -18.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 24,190,683 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 13,461,153 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 49,995,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,647,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,495,023 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 6,736,139 shares during the same period.