For Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB], Analyst sees a rise to $6.50. What next?

Safe Bulkers Inc. [NYSE: SB] price surged by 16.71 percent to reach at $0.69. The company report on August 2, 2021 that Safe Bulkers, Inc. Entered into a Bareboat Charter Agreement with a Purchase Option for a Capesize Class Dry-bulk Vessel.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the Company) (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced that in relation to its fleet renewal strategy, it has entered into a twelve-month bareboat charter agreement, with a down payment by the Company of $4.5 million on signing, a payment of $4.5 million on delivery of the vessel to the Company scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021, a payment of a daily charter rate of $14,500 over the period of the bareboat charter and a purchase option in favor of the Company at the end of the charter period of $18.0 million for the acquisition of a 2012, Japanese-built, dry-bulk 181,000 dwt, Capesize class vessel.

Including this agreement and the previously announced agreements, the Company has contracted to acquire four second-hand vessels: i) the 2011-built, Panamax class, MV Paraskevi 2, delivered to us in March 8, 2021; ii) the 2013-built, Panamax class, MV Koulitsa 2, delivered to us in July 26, 2021; iii) the 2013-built, Post-Panamax class vessel to be named MV Venus Harmony, scheduled to be delivered in October 2021; and iv) upon the exercise of the purchase option, the 2012-built, Capesize class vessel, to be named MV Stelios Y, scheduled to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021, having sold six vessels and having an order book of eight Japanese newbuild vessels.

A sum of 7824797 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.37M shares. Safe Bulkers Inc. shares reached a high of $4.89 and dropped to a low of $4.30 until finishing in the latest session at $4.82.

The one-year SB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.6. The average equity rating for SB stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SB shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Safe Bulkers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Safe Bulkers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1.50 to $1.75, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on SB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Safe Bulkers Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for SB in the course of the last twelve months was 13.14.

SB Stock Performance Analysis:

Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.31. With this latest performance, SB shares gained by 40.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 372.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.27 for Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.60, while it was recorded at 4.22 for the last single week of trading, and 2.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Safe Bulkers Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.41 and a Gross Margin at +16.26. Safe Bulkers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.51.

Return on Total Capital for SB is now 0.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.29. Additionally, SB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Safe Bulkers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

SB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Safe Bulkers Inc. go to 14.00%.

Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $160 million, or 27.90% of SB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 5,493,470, which is approximately 8.301% of the company’s market cap and around 67.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,859,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.79 million in SB stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $11.44 million in SB stock with ownership of nearly 1368.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Safe Bulkers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Safe Bulkers Inc. [NYSE:SB] by around 16,397,406 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,450,191 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 15,249,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,096,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SB stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,040,612 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 151,130 shares during the same period.