For NIO Inc. [NIO], Analyst sees a rise to $69. What next?

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] surged by $0.41 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $38.39 during the day while it closed the day at $38.39. The company report on September 8, 2021 that NIO Inc. Announces At-The-Market Offering of American Depositary Shares.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market in China, announced that it has filed a prospectus supplement to sell up to an aggregate of US$2,000,000,000 of its American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company, through an at-the-market equity offering program (the “At-The-Market Offering”).

The ADSs will be offered through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, Nomura Securities International, Inc. and Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited as sales agents. Some of the sales agents are expected to make offers and sales both inside and outside the United States through their respective selling agents.

NIO Inc. stock has also loss -4.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NIO stock has declined by -17.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.56% and lost -21.24% year-on date.

The market cap for NIO stock reached $63.68 billion, with 1.56 billion shares outstanding and 1.08 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 53.54M shares, NIO reached a trading volume of 38008448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NIO Inc. [NIO]:

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $57.60 to $58.30. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for NIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while CLSA analysts kept a Buy rating on NIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38.

NIO stock trade performance evaluation

NIO Inc. [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.90. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -9.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.01 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.16, while it was recorded at 38.71 for the last single week of trading, and 44.76 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc. [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.97 and a Gross Margin at +7.95. NIO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.51.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -18.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc. [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.04. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NIO Inc. [NIO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO Inc. go to -0.15%.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,211 million, or 36.40% of NIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 90,914,259, which is approximately -1.201% of the company’s market cap and around 0.53% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,437,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 billion in NIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.78 billion in NIO stock with ownership of nearly 3.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 387 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Inc. [NYSE:NIO] by around 56,000,425 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 39,238,624 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 379,137,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 474,376,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,129,280 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,379,537 shares during the same period.