For Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: HST] gained 4.38% or 0.7 points to close at $16.69 with a heavy trading volume of 7184424 shares. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter 2021.

Continued Quarterly Revenue Growth and Sequentially Improved Operations;Strong Beat to Consensus RevPAR;Acquired Baker’s Cay Resort Key Largo and a Luxury Downtown Hotel in Houston.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”), announced results for second quarter 2021.

It opened the trading session at $16.18, the shares rose to $16.76 and dropped to $16.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HST points out that the company has recorded -7.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -66.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.71M shares, HST reached to a volume of 7184424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $18.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21.

Trading performance analysis for HST stock

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.22. With this latest performance, HST shares gained by 3.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.05 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.10, while it was recorded at 16.24 for the last single week of trading, and 16.19 for the last 200 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

There are presently around $12,232 million, or 99.24% of HST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,840,821, which is approximately 1.473% of the company’s market cap and around 1.19% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 88,644,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in HST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.2 billion in HST stock with ownership of nearly -9.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

226 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 98,748,474 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 50,954,202 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 583,167,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 732,870,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,956,298 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 14,125,017 shares during the same period.