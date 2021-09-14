eBay Inc. [EBAY] Stock trading around $72.67 per share: What’s Next?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.15% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.04%. The company report on September 9, 2021 that eBay and bidadoo Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Heavy Equipment Industry.

Investment accelerates growth and industry-leading solutions from bidadoo, a leading online equipment remarketing and auction company, and eBay, a global commerce leader.

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, announced a strategic partnership and investment in bidadoo, a leading online remarketing and auction company of equipment, trucks and capital assets. As one of the largest marketplaces for Heavy Equipment, eBay offers buyers a wide selection of equipment, trucks, parts and attachments for industries from construction to transportation to agriculture. This partnership will combine the proven platform and global reach of eBay with the unique capabilities and experience of bidadoo.

Over the last 12 months, EBAY stock rose by 37.71%. The one-year eBay Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.23. The average equity rating for EBAY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $47.53 billion, with 674.00 million shares outstanding and 625.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.78M shares, EBAY stock reached a trading volume of 5673511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $72.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $81 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $65, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on EBAY stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EBAY shares from 80 to 81.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 23.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

EBAY Stock Performance Analysis:

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.04. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.12 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.47, while it was recorded at 73.37 for the last single week of trading, and 62.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eBay Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +75.62. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.79.

Return on Total Capital for EBAY is now 23.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 79.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.50. Additionally, EBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] managed to generate an average of $200,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

EBAY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 11.87%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43,489 million, or 94.40% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 49,638,905, which is approximately 6.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,362,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.59 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.45 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly 55.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 491 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 53,764,989 shares. Additionally, 497 investors decreased positions by around 54,868,477 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 489,812,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 598,445,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,361,430 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 6,468,284 shares during the same period.