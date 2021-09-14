Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] Revenue clocked in at $18.10 million, down -76.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Document Security Systems Inc. [AMEX: DSS] gained 10.37% on the last trading session, reaching $1.49 price per share at the time. The company report on September 9, 2021 that DSS Invests $40 Million into American Pacific Bancorp.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating business segments in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, and securitized digital assets, announced it signed a subscription agreement for a $40 million investment in American Pacific Bancorp (“APB”). Pursuant to the subscription agreement, APB will issue 6,666,700 shares of its common stock to DSS at $6.00 per share.

“APB has assembled a strong pipeline of diversified loans from home mortgages, licensed medical real estate financing, district bonds, SME loans, convertible loans and profit participation loans,” stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “This investment represents a strong validation of APB’s business model, and this fresh injection of funds should significantly improve APB’s ability to execute its plans on an expedited basis.”.

Document Security Systems Inc. represents 62.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $93.26 million with the latest information. DSS stock price has been found in the range of $1.36 to $1.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, DSS reached a trading volume of 9385076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]:

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Document Security Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2013, representing the official price target for Document Security Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Document Security Systems Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for DSS stock

Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.14. With this latest performance, DSS shares gained by 11.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.55 for Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3876, while it was recorded at 1.3720 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2548 for the last 200 days.

Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.73 and a Gross Margin at +29.41. Document Security Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.49.

Return on Total Capital for DSS is now -22.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.18. Additionally, DSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] managed to generate an average of $38,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Document Security Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]

There are presently around $7 million, or 13.60% of DSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,886,495, which is approximately 296.994% of the company’s market cap and around 17.16% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 999,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 million in DSS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.72 million in DSS stock with ownership of nearly -7.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Document Security Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Document Security Systems Inc. [AMEX:DSS] by around 3,426,951 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 287,807 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,131,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,846,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,382,285 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 224,028 shares during the same period.