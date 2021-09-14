Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] Revenue clocked in at $1.07 billion, up 6.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Daqo New Energy Corp. [NYSE: DQ] loss -2.82% on the last trading session, reaching $61.35 price per share at the time. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Daqo New Energy Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) (“Daqo New Energy”, the “Company” or “we”), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights.

Daqo New Energy Corp. represents 73.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.64 billion with the latest information. DQ stock price has been found in the range of $61.04 to $66.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, DQ reached a trading volume of 1588667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DQ shares is $105.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Daqo New Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price from $48 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Daqo New Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $112, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Daqo New Energy Corp. is set at 4.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for DQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for DQ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for DQ stock

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.80. With this latest performance, DQ shares gained by 6.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 217.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.88 for Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.41, while it was recorded at 62.18 for the last single week of trading, and 72.13 for the last 200 days.

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.78 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.14.

Return on Total Capital for DQ is now 18.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.69. Additionally, DQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] managed to generate an average of $68,215 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 226.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Daqo New Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Daqo New Energy Corp. go to 74.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]

There are presently around $2,273 million, or 56.50% of DQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DQ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,810,857, which is approximately -53.239% of the company’s market cap and around 76.40% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,720,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.88 million in DQ stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $162.76 million in DQ stock with ownership of nearly 48.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Daqo New Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Daqo New Energy Corp. [NYSE:DQ] by around 10,260,453 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 13,102,873 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 13,688,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,051,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DQ stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,086,769 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,683,220 shares during the same period.