Curis Inc. [CRIS] Is Currently 4.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Curis Inc. [NASDAQ: CRIS] surged by $0.41 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.73 during the day while it closed the day at $8.72. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Curis to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences in September.

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, announced that James Dentzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curis, will participate in the following upcoming conferences:.

Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Curis Inc. stock has also loss -0.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRIS stock has inclined by 8.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.15% and gained 6.47% year-on date.

The market cap for CRIS stock reached $761.17 million, with 91.55 million shares outstanding and 85.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, CRIS reached a trading volume of 1857214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Curis Inc. [CRIS]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Curis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Laidlaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Curis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on CRIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Curis Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

CRIS stock trade performance evaluation

Curis Inc. [CRIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, CRIS shares gained by 12.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 738.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.10 for Curis Inc. [CRIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.70, while it was recorded at 8.44 for the last single week of trading, and 9.40 for the last 200 days.

Curis Inc. [CRIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Curis Inc. [CRIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -229.79 and a Gross Margin at +93.74. Curis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -276.03.

Return on Total Capital for CRIS is now -22.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Curis Inc. [CRIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.43. Additionally, CRIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Curis Inc. [CRIS] managed to generate an average of -$1,068,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Curis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.90 and a Current Ratio set at 19.90.

Curis Inc. [CRIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $707 million, or 90.80% of CRIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRIS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 7,186,699, which is approximately 58.06% of the company’s market cap and around 6.23% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 7,140,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.26 million in CRIS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $49.79 million in CRIS stock with ownership of nearly 278.795% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Curis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Curis Inc. [NASDAQ:CRIS] by around 25,499,320 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 21,902,537 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 33,686,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,088,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRIS stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,997,296 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 12,973,764 shares during the same period.