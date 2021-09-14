Citigroup Inc. [C] Is Currently 1.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] gained 1.37% or 0.95 points to close at $70.52 with a heavy trading volume of 16162164 shares. The company report on September 13, 2021 that Citi Announces 2022 Investor Day.

Citi will hold an Investor Day in New York City on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Presentations will be given by CEO Jane Fraser and members of Citi’s senior leadership team.

“Amidst unprecedented change occurring throughout our industry, we have been hard at work refreshing our strategy and executing decisions we have made to date to position Citi to win in the disruptive decade ahead,” said Jane Fraser, Citi CEO. “We look forward to presenting our vision to our investors and updating them on the progress we are making to invest in the franchises that will drive the most growth and increase the returns we generate.”.

It opened the trading session at $70.12, the shares rose to $70.66 and dropped to $69.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for C points out that the company has recorded -4.99% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -74.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.92M shares, C reached to a volume of 16162164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $83.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $84 to $83. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 470.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 10.33.

Trading performance analysis for C stock

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -4.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.69 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.87, while it was recorded at 70.28 for the last single week of trading, and 68.87 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.61. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $52,352 per employee.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 28.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $110,343 million, or 78.40% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 169,883,300, which is approximately 0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 159,955,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.28 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.56 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -0.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

891 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 69,768,660 shares. Additionally, 752 investors decreased positions by around 95,671,744 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 1,399,262,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,564,702,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,773,207 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 11,508,736 shares during the same period.