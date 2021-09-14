CIBC lifts Tilray Inc. [TLRY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tilray Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] slipped around -0.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $12.23 at the close of the session, down -1.45%. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Tilray Stockholders Approve Proposal to Increase Authorized Shares at Special Meeting.

Providing Company with Additional Shares to Execute Against Strategic Plan to Accelerate Growth and Drive Value Creation.

Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, announced that stockholders holding more than a majority of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock have approved an increase in the number of authorized shares of its common stock.

Tilray Inc. stock is now 48.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TLRY Stock saw the intraday high of $12.47 and lowest of $11.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 67.00, which means current price is +45.60% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.10M shares, TLRY reached a trading volume of 15839741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tilray Inc. [TLRY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $17.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Tilray Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $30.25 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Tilray Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on TLRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74.

How has TLRY stock performed recently?

Tilray Inc. [TLRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.01. With this latest performance, TLRY shares dropped by -13.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.30 for Tilray Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.15, while it was recorded at 12.72 for the last single week of trading, and 17.36 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Inc. [TLRY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tilray Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Tilray Inc. [TLRY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tilray Inc. go to 40.20%.

Insider trade positions for Tilray Inc. [TLRY]

There are presently around $621 million, or 12.50% of TLRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 8,376,695, which is approximately -37.647% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 6,733,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.34 million in TLRY stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $26.38 million in TLRY stock with ownership of nearly -18.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

189 institutional holders increased their position in Tilray Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY] by around 12,563,960 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 55,248,641 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 17,006,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,806,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLRY stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,305,696 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 26,099,705 shares during the same period.