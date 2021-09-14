Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] Stock trading around $82.71 per share: What’s Next?

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [NYSE: CHD] loss -0.90% or -0.75 points to close at $82.71 with a heavy trading volume of 1868992 shares. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Church & Dwight Webcasts Presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will be presenting at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 8. A live webcast of the presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:40 p.m. ET and can be accessed at Church & Dwight News & Events. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be made available at the same location.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER brand name and other well-known trademarks.

It opened the trading session at $83.33, the shares rose to $83.3928 and dropped to $82.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CHD points out that the company has recorded -0.23% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, CHD reached to a volume of 1868992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHD shares is $90.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHD stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on CHD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHD in the course of the last twelve months was 53.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for CHD stock

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, CHD shares dropped by -1.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.26 for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.13, while it was recorded at 83.83 for the last single week of trading, and 85.24 for the last 200 days.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.17 and a Gross Margin at +43.19. Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.05.

Return on Total Capital for CHD is now 18.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.04. Additionally, CHD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] managed to generate an average of $154,098 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. go to 7.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]

There are presently around $16,637 million, or 89.10% of CHD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,890,000, which is approximately -0.577% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,592,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in CHD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $985.81 million in CHD stock with ownership of nearly 3.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 403 institutional holders increased their position in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [NYSE:CHD] by around 13,244,630 shares. Additionally, 383 investors decreased positions by around 12,570,115 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 175,333,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,148,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHD stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,603,349 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,079,427 shares during the same period.