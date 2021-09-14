Centene Corporation [CNC] gain 4.78% so far this year. What now?

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] closed the trading session at $62.90 on 09/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $59.84, while the highest price level was $64.22. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Centene’s Board Of Directors Appoints Sarah London As Vice Chairman.

BRENT LAYTON NAMED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER.

Centene announced two key appointments, further aligning our organization structure and operating model with our strategic priorities and accelerating impact to the business and value creation. Sarah London, currently President, Centene Health Care Enterprises and Executive Vice President of Advanced Technology, has been appointed Vice Chairman, Centene Board of Directors. Ms. London will continue to be responsible for Health Care Enterprises and Advanced Technology and will also set strategy and have responsibility for Technology, Business Digitalization, Corporate Strategy, Quality Operations, Internal Audit, Compliance and Enterprise Risk Management. Ms. London will continue to report to Michael Neidorff, Chairman and CEO. Prior to joining Centene, Ms. London served as a Partner for Optum Ventures and Chief Product Officer for Optum Analytics, working on product strategy and expansion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.78 percent and weekly performance of -2.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, CNC reached to a volume of 5941957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $84.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on CNC stock. On May 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CNC shares from 71 to 87.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.29.

CNC stock trade performance evaluation

Centene Corporation [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.28. With this latest performance, CNC shares dropped by -0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.50 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.71, while it was recorded at 62.25 for the last single week of trading, and 65.42 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.36. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.63.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 10.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.07. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corporation [CNC] managed to generate an average of $25,358 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Centene Corporation [CNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 11.28%.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,487 million, or 95.60% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,776,603, which is approximately 0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 44,758,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.82 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.64 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly -5.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centene Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 51,301,200 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 41,864,383 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 455,119,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 548,285,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,146,153 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 4,378,652 shares during the same period.