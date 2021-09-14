Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gain 1.31% so far this year. What now?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.46% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.22%. The company report on September 13, 2021 that According to New Multinational Survey, Healthcare Providers Believe Immunotherapy Has Potential to Positively Impact Earlier-Stage Cancer Treatment Landscape Across Tumor Types.

Oncologists, surgeons, and specialists surveyed cite long-term survival, prevention of relapse or recurrence and quality of life as most important factors when making treatment decisions before and/or after surgery.

Results of a new multinational survey of healthcare providers revealed that the majority of participants expect immunotherapy to have a positive impact on the treatment landscape for patients with earlier-stage cancers in the adjuvant (after surgery), neo-adjuvant (before surgery) and peri-operative (both before and after surgery) settings, if approved by regulatory bodies. The survey, commissioned by Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), included over 250 oncologists, surgeons and specialists in the U.S., Japan, Germany, Italy and France who currently treat patients with stage I-III disease across eight different types of cancer. While healthcare providers surveyed are more satisfied with current treatments in cancers where earlier options are well established, they do not always use treatment before or after surgery, and the vast majority of respondents express enthusiasm for the potential of immunotherapy in earlier-stage cancers.

Over the last 12 months, BMY stock rose by 6.53%. The one-year Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.4. The average equity rating for BMY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $140.63 billion, with 2.23 billion shares outstanding and 2.22 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.40M shares, BMY stock reached a trading volume of 8824777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $77.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $70 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

BMY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.22. With this latest performance, BMY shares dropped by -6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.09 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.21, while it was recorded at 63.93 for the last single week of trading, and 64.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.56 and a Gross Margin at +51.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.20.

Return on Total Capital for BMY is now 4.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.62. Additionally, BMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] managed to generate an average of -$298,017 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

BMY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 7.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $103,050 million, or 75.30% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 197,341,430, which is approximately 0.344% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 175,100,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.0 billion in BMY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.79 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly 1.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,116 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 85,743,459 shares. Additionally, 1,082 investors decreased positions by around 73,249,199 shares, while 306 investors held positions by with 1,480,888,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,639,881,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,351,821 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 5,283,406 shares during the same period.