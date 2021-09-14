BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] – find out why.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] slipped around -0.4 points on Monday, while shares priced at $104.80 at the close of the session, down -0.38%. The company report on September 1, 2021 that AMD to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2021 Technology Conference.

, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced that Devinder Kumar, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, will present at the Deutsche Bank 2021 Technology Conference on a virtual basis on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2:05pm ET/11:05am PT. A real-time video webcast of the presentation can be accessed on AMD’s Investor Relations website ir.amd.com.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock is now 14.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMD Stock saw the intraday high of $105.28 and lowest of $102.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 122.49, which means current price is +44.55% above from all time high which was touched on 08/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 61.85M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 37319890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $114.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $100 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $130, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on AMD stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 135 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 52.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has AMD stock performed recently?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.66. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.23 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.87, while it was recorded at 106.29 for the last single week of trading, and 89.24 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 32.44%.

Insider trade positions for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $86,620 million, or 69.50% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,500,198, which is approximately 0.559% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,529,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.96 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.61 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -4.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

821 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 66,587,933 shares. Additionally, 469 investors decreased positions by around 77,033,921 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 682,906,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 826,528,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 217 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,085,630 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 4,467,879 shares during the same period.