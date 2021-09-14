Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] moved down -3.95: Why It’s Important

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] closed the trading session at $5.35 on 09/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.30, while the highest price level was $5.60. The company report on September 7, 2021 that NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr® System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and Oncology Applications.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced that NuProbe Global, a global molecular diagnostics company based in Shanghai, China and Houston, Texas, has adopted Bionano’s Saphyr system for optical genome mapping (OGM) to integrate their Quantitative Amplicon Sequencing (QASeq) and Blocker Displacement Amplification (BDA) technologies for research and product development in the fields of reproductive health and oncology liquid biopsies.

“The Bionano OGM system provides direct and unambiguous identification and characterization of large-scale DNA structural variants without complex bioinformatics. NuProbe’s BDA technology helps zoom in on low frequency variants with single-base resolution. We believe this combination can provide genomics and clinical researchers with the gamut of DNA variant information from large to small,” said Dr. George Church, Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School and a member of NuProbe’s Scientific Advisory Board.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 73.70 percent and weekly performance of -8.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.84M shares, BNGO reached to a volume of 8375128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 117.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.70. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -10.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 934.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.01 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.93, while it was recorded at 5.60 for the last single week of trading, and 6.55 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -435.74 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -483.43.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -98.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -149.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -212.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.54. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$279,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.40 and a Current Ratio set at 31.90.

There are presently around $398 million, or 26.90% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,332,984, which is approximately 435.816% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,855,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.48 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $40.21 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 6619.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 50,572,358 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 19,455,533 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 4,305,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,333,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,044,365 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 10,954,580 shares during the same period.