Berenberg slashes price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] – find out why.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLLI] loss -3.24% on the last trading session, reaching $70.84 price per share at the time. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. to Hire Over 3,000 for Holidays.

Nationwide Hiring Event to be Held September 8th; On-The-Spot Interviews at all Ollie’s Store and Distribution Center Locations.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. (Ollie’s), one of America’s largest closeout retailers, is hosting a nationwide hiring event on September 8th from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. to fill over 3,000 positions across its 400+ store locations, and three distribution centers. On-site interviews will be conducted at all locations.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. represents 65.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.76 billion with the latest information. OLLI stock price has been found in the range of $70.44 to $74.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, OLLI reached a trading volume of 2379345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLLI shares is $87.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $78 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on OLLI stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for OLLI shares from 120 to 108.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLLI in the course of the last twelve months was 29.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for OLLI stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.76. With this latest performance, OLLI shares dropped by -23.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.20 for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.13, while it was recorded at 72.20 for the last single week of trading, and 87.31 for the last 200 days.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.91 and a Gross Margin at +39.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.42.

Return on Total Capital for OLLI is now 18.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.00. Additionally, OLLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] managed to generate an average of $24,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,045.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLLI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. go to 4.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]

There are presently around $5,006 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLLI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,804,314, which is approximately 2.652% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,556,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $464.49 million in OLLI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $411.02 million in OLLI stock with ownership of nearly 66.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OLLI] by around 9,124,238 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 6,251,889 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 55,292,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,668,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLLI stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 709,347 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,533,983 shares during the same period.