YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] Is Currently -2.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

YPF Sociedad Anonima [NYSE: YPF] loss -2.09% or -0.11 points to close at $5.15 with a heavy trading volume of 1668502 shares. The company report on May 12, 2021 that YPF SA to Host Earnings Call.

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/79208.

It opened the trading session at $5.36, the shares rose to $5.37 and dropped to $5.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YPF points out that the company has recorded 16.78% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -72.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, YPF reached to a volume of 1668502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YPF shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YPF stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for YPF Sociedad Anonima shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $6 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2020, representing the official price target for YPF Sociedad Anonima stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YPF Sociedad Anonima is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for YPF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for YPF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for YPF stock

YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, YPF shares gained by 0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YPF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.66 for YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.62, while it was recorded at 5.17 for the last single week of trading, and 4.54 for the last 200 days.

YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.69 and a Gross Margin at +7.57. YPF Sociedad Anonima’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.56.

Return on Total Capital for YPF is now -3.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.99. Additionally, YPF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.YPF Sociedad Anonima’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YPF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for YPF Sociedad Anonima go to -6.39%.

An analysis of insider ownership at YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]

There are presently around $277 million, or 14.60% of YPF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YPF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,646,963, which is approximately 4.363% of the company’s market cap and around 99.50% of the total institutional ownership; BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP, holding 7,419,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.21 million in YPF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.52 million in YPF stock with ownership of nearly -16.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in YPF Sociedad Anonima stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in YPF Sociedad Anonima [NYSE:YPF] by around 8,915,440 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 6,643,918 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 38,221,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,780,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YPF stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,854,214 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,272,455 shares during the same period.