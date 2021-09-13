World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] Stock trading around $51.91 per share: What’s Next?

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: WWE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.65% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.29%. The company report on August 24, 2021 that WWE® Delivers Most-Viewed & Highest-Grossing SummerSlam of All-Time.

Annual Event Sets Records for Live Global Viewership, Gate Receipts, Indoor Attendance, Merchandise Sales, Sponsorships & Social Engagement.

Following a weekend of record-setting metrics, WWE (NYSE: WWE) delivered the most-viewed and highest-grossing SummerSlam in the company’s history.

Over the last 12 months, WWE stock rose by 22.26%. The one-year World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.37. The average equity rating for WWE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.82 billion, with 76.26 million shares outstanding and 44.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 644.70K shares, WWE stock reached a trading volume of 1705448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WWE shares is $59.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WWE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $55 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on WWE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for WWE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for WWE in the course of the last twelve months was 19.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

WWE Stock Performance Analysis:

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, WWE shares gained by 2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.38 for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.18, while it was recorded at 51.09 for the last single week of trading, and 52.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.64 and a Gross Margin at +39.73. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.53.

Return on Total Capital for WWE is now 22.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 185.18. Additionally, WWE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] managed to generate an average of $146,412 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

WWE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. go to 15.85%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,704 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWE stocks are: LINDSELL TRAIN LTD with ownership of 11,102,514, which is approximately 0.244% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,066,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $262.99 million in WWE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $219.35 million in WWE stock with ownership of nearly -2.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:WWE] by around 4,088,439 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 5,709,660 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 42,301,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,099,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWE stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,683,511 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 780,026 shares during the same period.