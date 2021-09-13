why Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $204.03

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] jumped around 2.18 points on Friday, while shares priced at $190.65 at the close of the session, up 1.16%. The company report on September 8, 2021 that 70-W BLDC motor drivers from Texas Instruments eliminate months of design time with code-free, sensorless FOC and trapezoidal control.

Integrated real-time control enables engineers to spin BLDC motors in less than 10 minutes while making motor systems quieter and as much as 70% smaller.

Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) introduced the industry’s first 70-W brushless DC (BLDC) motor drivers to provide code-free, sensorless trapezoidal and field-oriented control (FOC). The devices enable engineers to spin a BLDC motor in less than 10 minutes – eliminating months of design time for engineers designing a wide variety of industrial systems such as major and small home appliances, and medical applications such as ventilators and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines. With integrated real-time control and up to 18 discrete components – including power metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) – the devices also speed system response time while reducing board space by as much as 70%, all while providing best-in-class acoustic performance. For more information, see www.ti.com/mcf8316a-pr and www.ti.com/mct8316a-pr.

Texas Instruments Incorporated stock is now 16.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TXN Stock saw the intraday high of $193.445 and lowest of $189.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 197.58, which means current price is +18.60% above from all time high which was touched on 04/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 3298254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $204.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $220 to $230. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $185 to $193, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on TXN stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TXN shares from 215 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 61.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.33 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.11, while it was recorded at 189.45 for the last single week of trading, and 180.40 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.92 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.50.

Return on Total Capital for TXN is now 37.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 61.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.49. Additionally, TXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] managed to generate an average of $185,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings analysis for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

There are presently around $148,020 million, or 85.50% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,889,579, which is approximately 0.604% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,027,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.54 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.44 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly 1.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 963 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 26,410,207 shares. Additionally, 771 investors decreased positions by around 28,389,992 shares, while 292 investors held positions by with 721,596,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 776,396,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,075,552 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,477,149 shares during the same period.