why SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.75

SSR Mining Inc. [NASDAQ: SSRM] slipped around -0.47 points on Friday, while shares priced at $15.40 at the close of the session, down -2.96%. The company report on August 18, 2021 that SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Results for the Çakmaktepe Extension Project (“Ardich”), Including 40.7 Meters at 7.48 g/t Au.

Results Reaffirm Mineral Resource Growth PotentialMaiden Mineral Reserve Expected 2022, First Production Expected in 2023.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) (“SSR Mining”) is pleased to announce positive results from 194 diamond drill holes for Ardich for the period from March 2020 to May 2021. These results build upon the preliminary economic analysis (“PEA”) reported in the Çöpler District Master Plan (“CDMP20”) Technical Report issued in November 2020, in which the Ardich deposit contributed 1.23 million ounces of gold from Measured and Indicated resources, and 0.35 million ounces of gold from Inferred Mineral Resources, providing an after tax NPV5% of US$431M1.

SSR Mining Inc. stock is now -23.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SSRM Stock saw the intraday high of $15.90 and lowest of $15.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.27, which means current price is +12.57% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, SSRM reached a trading volume of 1954852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSRM shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for SSR Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for SSR Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SSRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SSR Mining Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSRM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

How has SSRM stock performed recently?

SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.72. With this latest performance, SSRM shares dropped by -4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.69 for SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.06, while it was recorded at 16.11 for the last single week of trading, and 16.79 for the last 200 days.

SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.22 and a Gross Margin at +33.02. SSR Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.65.

Return on Total Capital for SSRM is now 8.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.98. Additionally, SSRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] managed to generate an average of $42,330 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.SSR Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Insider trade positions for SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]

There are presently around $1,719 million, or 62.30% of SSRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSRM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 23,589,411, which is approximately 3.952% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,811,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.1 million in SSRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $102.83 million in SSRM stock with ownership of nearly 0.818% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SSR Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in SSR Mining Inc. [NASDAQ:SSRM] by around 14,670,932 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 12,846,493 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 84,108,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,625,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSRM stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,206,901 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,174,657 shares during the same period.