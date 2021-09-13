why Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $38.10

Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: PLTK] jumped around 1.62 points on Friday, while shares priced at $28.26 at the close of the session, up 6.08%. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Playtika to Present Virtually at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK), a leading mobile gaming company, announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Technology Conference. Craig Abrahams, Playtika’s President and Chief Financial Officer will virtually present a fireside chat on September 13, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. PT/1:50 p.m. ET.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, PLTK reached a trading volume of 2329637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTK shares is $38.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Playtika Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Playtika Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on PLTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playtika Holding Corp. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTK in the course of the last twelve months was 22.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

How has PLTK stock performed recently?

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.86. With this latest performance, PLTK shares gained by 15.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.28% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.55 for Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.35, while it was recorded at 27.48 for the last single week of trading.

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Playtika Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]

There are presently around $2,234 million, or 19.30% of PLTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTK stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 10,566,642, which is approximately -25.648% of the company’s market cap and around 79.43% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,574,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $270.57 million in PLTK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $240.66 million in PLTK stock with ownership of nearly -0.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

95 institutional holders increased their position in Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:PLTK] by around 11,311,737 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 8,576,155 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 59,166,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,054,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTK stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,471,633 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,940,087 shares during the same period.