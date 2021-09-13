why Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $53.00

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] loss -0.67% on the last trading session, reaching $43.04 price per share at the time. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Envista Announces Intended Sale Of KaVo Treatment Unit & Instrument Business To Planmeca.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) (“Envista”) announced it entered into a binding agreement to sell its KaVo Treatment Unit and Instrument business to planmeca Verwaltungs GmbH (“Planmeca”) for up to $455 million, which includes a potential earn-out payment of up to $30 million. The sale is expected to close at the end of 2021. The revenue of the business to be sold was approximately $357 million and $317 million in fiscal years 2019 and 2020, respectively.

KaVo Treatment Unit & Instruments is a leading global developer, manufacturer, and supplier of industry defining dental treatment units and instruments, with a globally renowned brand known for its 100+ year history in innovation, cutting-edge design, and high-quality manufacturing of dental equipment. Founded in 1909, KaVo is headquartered in Biberach, Germany, is present in 60+ countries, and has a workforce of approximately 1,500 employees.

Envista Holdings Corporation represents 161.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.99 billion with the latest information. NVST stock price has been found in the range of $42.98 to $43.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, NVST reached a trading volume of 1983044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $53.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $31 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Envista Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on NVST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corporation is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 16.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for NVST stock

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, NVST shares gained by 7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.37 for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.03, while it was recorded at 43.18 for the last single week of trading, and 39.92 for the last 200 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Envista Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corporation go to -3.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

There are presently around $7,666 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 23,652,391, which is approximately 0.486% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,415,575 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $706.53 million in NVST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $641.17 million in NVST stock with ownership of nearly 4.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Envista Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST] by around 28,419,098 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 27,235,611 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 122,461,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,116,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVST stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,565,183 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,830,409 shares during the same period.