why Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $177.68

Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE: ETN] slipped around -1.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $160.39 at the close of the session, down -0.71%. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Eaton to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference on September 15.

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Arnold, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference on Wednesday, September 15, at 9 a.m. Eastern time. Mr. Arnold will participate in a fireside chat and answer questions from investors.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website at www.eaton.com/investor-relations-presentations. A replay will be available following the event at the same link.

Eaton Corporation plc stock is now 33.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ETN Stock saw the intraday high of $163.28 and lowest of $160.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 171.32, which means current price is +40.68% above from all time high which was touched on 08/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, ETN reached a trading volume of 1653988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETN shares is $177.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Eaton Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Eaton Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $103 to $140, while HSBC Securities kept a Buy rating on ETN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eaton Corporation plc is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETN in the course of the last twelve months was 58.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ETN stock performed recently?

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.60. With this latest performance, ETN shares dropped by -3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.23 for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.86, while it was recorded at 163.07 for the last single week of trading, and 140.27 for the last 200 days.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.00 and a Gross Margin at +30.49. Eaton Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.90.

Return on Total Capital for ETN is now 9.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.93. Additionally, ETN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] managed to generate an average of $15,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Eaton Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eaton Corporation plc go to 18.00%.

Insider trade positions for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]

There are presently around $51,899 million, or 83.20% of ETN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,615,179, which is approximately 0.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,796,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.62 billion in ETN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $4.16 billion in ETN stock with ownership of nearly 2.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eaton Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 619 institutional holders increased their position in Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE:ETN] by around 21,058,507 shares. Additionally, 563 investors decreased positions by around 18,007,863 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 284,515,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,581,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETN stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,052,145 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 3,983,079 shares during the same period.