why Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $55.71

Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE: DRE] slipped around -0.63 points on Friday, while shares priced at $50.75 at the close of the session, down -1.23%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Duke Realty Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

36.2 Percent Growth in Net Effective Rents on Quarterly Leasing Activity.

In-Service Portfolio 97.9 Percent Leased.

Duke Realty Corporation stock is now 26.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DRE Stock saw the intraday high of $51.51 and lowest of $50.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.72, which means current price is +34.94% above from all time high which was touched on 09/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, DRE reached a trading volume of 1796818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRE shares is $55.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Duke Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Duke Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on DRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Realty Corporation is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has DRE stock performed recently?

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.41. With this latest performance, DRE shares gained by 0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.73, while it was recorded at 52.41 for the last single week of trading, and 44.58 for the last 200 days.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.78 and a Gross Margin at +35.87. Duke Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.05.

Return on Total Capital for DRE is now 3.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.77. Additionally, DRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] managed to generate an average of $852,766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Realty Corporation go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]

There are presently around $18,867 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,684,119, which is approximately 0.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 52,098,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in DRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.91 billion in DRE stock with ownership of nearly -0.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE:DRE] by around 18,261,690 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 13,640,330 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 339,859,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 371,761,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRE stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,599,197 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 5,912,891 shares during the same period.