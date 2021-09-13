why Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $50.33

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAY] price surged by 1.16 percent to reach at $0.41. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Dave & Buster’s Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), (“Dave & Buster’s” or “the Company”), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, announced record quarterly revenues, net income, and EBITDA for its second quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended on August 1, 2021.

The Company began the second quarter with 138 open stores, or approximately 98 percent of its total store base. As of August 1, all of the Company’s 142 stores were open, including 1 new store opened during the quarter.

A sum of 7512523 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.22M shares. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares reached a high of $41.09 and dropped to a low of $35.65 until finishing in the latest session at $35.85.

The one-year PLAY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.77. The average equity rating for PLAY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAY shares is $50.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $54 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $58, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on PLAY stock. On August 30, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PLAY shares from 58 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLAY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PLAY Stock Performance Analysis:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.37. With this latest performance, PLAY shares dropped by -3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.45 for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.68, while it was recorded at 35.56 for the last single week of trading, and 37.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.75 and a Gross Margin at -40.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.42.

Return on Total Capital for PLAY is now -10.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,246.90. Additionally, PLAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,216.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] managed to generate an average of -$24,216 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

PLAY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. go to 4.58%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,628 million, or 95.70% of PLAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,393,124, which is approximately -1.111% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,016,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.83 million in PLAY stocks shares; and HILL PATH CAPITAL LP, currently with $159.48 million in PLAY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PLAY] by around 6,912,563 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 9,576,377 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 28,922,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,411,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAY stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,916,874 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,486,753 shares during the same period.