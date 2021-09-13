why Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3103.33

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.07% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.59%. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of XL Fleet, Zoom, Capital One, and Alphabet on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Over the last 12 months, GOOG stock rose by 85.27%. The one-year Alphabet Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.54. The average equity rating for GOOG stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1948.48 billion, with 686.47 million shares outstanding and 580.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, GOOG stock reached a trading volume of 1631605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOG shares is $3103.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $2800 to $3100. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3100 to $3600, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on GOOG stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GOOG shares from 2700 to 3000.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc. is set at 37.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.28.

GOOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.59. With this latest performance, GOOG shares gained by 3.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.41 for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2,742.50, while it was recorded at 2,888.05 for the last single week of trading, and 2,272.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alphabet Inc. Fundamentals:

GOOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc. go to 24.41%.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $602,044 million, or 68.34% of GOOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,272,689, which is approximately -1.163% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,114,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.25 billion in GOOG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $39.72 billion in GOOG stock with ownership of nearly 5.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,225 institutional holders increased their position in Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOG] by around 6,181,436 shares. Additionally, 1,416 investors decreased positions by around 9,152,248 shares, while 544 investors held positions by with 196,771,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,105,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOG stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,376,324 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 986,111 shares during the same period.