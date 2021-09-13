why Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.50

Air Transport Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ATSG] surged by $0.46 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $27.51 during the day while it closed the day at $26.91. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Grows Business with United Airlines.

Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ATSG), announced it has signed a multi-year agreement to provide additional heavy maintenance capacity for United Airlines. This agreement supports Airborne’s continued facility and personnel growth.

Under the terms of the agreement, Airborne will provide heavy maintenance support for United’s Boeing 767 wide-body fleet and the airline’s Boeing 737, Boeing 757 and Airbus A320 narrow-body fleets. The work will be performed at Airborne’s maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities in Wilmington, Ohio and Tampa, Fla.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. stock has also loss -0.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATSG stock has inclined by 7.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.20% and lost -14.14% year-on date.

The market cap for ATSG stock reached $1.96 billion, with 68.21 million shares outstanding and 57.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 577.12K shares, ATSG reached a trading volume of 4514322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATSG shares is $32.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATSG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Air Transport Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $29 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Air Transport Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on ATSG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Air Transport Services Group Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATSG in the course of the last twelve months was 76.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ATSG stock trade performance evaluation

Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, ATSG shares gained by 0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.54 for Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.07, while it was recorded at 26.41 for the last single week of trading, and 27.08 for the last 200 days.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.62 and a Gross Margin at +12.62. Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.60.

Return on Total Capital for ATSG is now 9.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.95. Additionally, ATSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 177.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG] managed to generate an average of $4,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATSG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Air Transport Services Group Inc. go to 0.50%.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,907 million, or 98.90% of ATSG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATSG stocks are: AMAZON COM INC with ownership of 14,428,445, which is approximately 1566.972% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 8,735,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $235.08 million in ATSG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $144.44 million in ATSG stock with ownership of nearly 1.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Air Transport Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ATSG] by around 21,628,157 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 8,077,819 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 41,161,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,867,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATSG stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,779,399 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,003,706 shares during the same period.