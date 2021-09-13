Wall Street Analyst Resumed Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [NYSE: FTAI] traded at a low on 09/10/21, posting a -2.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.51. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Prices Its Public Offering of Common Shares.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) (the “Company”) announced that it has priced its previously announced registered underwritten public offering of 12,000,000 of its common shares, representing limited liability company interests (the “Common Shares”), at a public offering price of $25.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $306 million. The offering is expected to close on September 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In connection with the offering, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,800,000 additional Common Shares.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under the senior unsecured bridge term loans that were obtained to finance and pay certain fees and expenses related to the Company’s purchase on July 28, 2021 of 100% of the equity interests in Transtar, LLC, which was a wholly-owned short-line railroad subsidiary of United States Steel Corporation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5530108 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stands at 7.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.88%.

The market cap for FTAI stock reached $2.24 billion, with 86.03 million shares outstanding and 84.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 445.27K shares, FTAI reached a trading volume of 5530108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTAI shares is $39.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on FTAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.18. With this latest performance, FTAI shares dropped by -11.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.69 for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.90, while it was recorded at 26.44 for the last single week of trading, and 27.43 for the last 200 days.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.94 and a Gross Margin at +22.85. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.90.

Return on Total Capital for FTAI is now 1.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.67. Additionally, FTAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 179.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] managed to generate an average of -$876,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Insider trade positions for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI]

There are presently around $1,519 million, or 69.80% of FTAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTAI stocks are: WASHINGTON STATE INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 11,785,779, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 4,826,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.11 million in FTAI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $108.92 million in FTAI stock with ownership of nearly -23.998% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [NYSE:FTAI] by around 5,982,131 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 6,663,522 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 46,891,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,536,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTAI stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 467,164 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,317,692 shares during the same period.