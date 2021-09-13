Wall Street Analyst Initiated Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Steel Dynamics Inc. [NASDAQ: STLD] slipped around -0.15 points on Friday, while shares priced at $65.80 at the close of the session, down -0.23%. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Steel Dynamics Announces Third Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) announced that the company’s board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021 and is payable on or about October 15, 2021.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Steel Dynamics Inc. stock is now 78.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STLD Stock saw the intraday high of $68.18 and lowest of $65.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 74.37, which means current price is +94.82% above from all time high which was touched on 08/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, STLD reached a trading volume of 1661119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLD shares is $80.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Steel Dynamics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $33 to $107. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Steel Dynamics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $61, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on STLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steel Dynamics Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75.

How has STLD stock performed recently?

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, STLD shares dropped by -8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 126.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.12 for Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.79, while it was recorded at 66.17 for the last single week of trading, and 52.42 for the last 200 days.

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Steel Dynamics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steel Dynamics Inc. go to 28.06%.

Insider trade positions for Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]

There are presently around $10,977 million, or 84.90% of STLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,941,770, which is approximately 9.13% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,591,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in STLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $609.55 million in STLD stock with ownership of nearly 0.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

249 institutional holders increased their position in Steel Dynamics Inc. [NASDAQ:STLD] by around 19,193,151 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 24,176,833 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 123,451,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,821,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLD stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,927,660 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,745,821 shares during the same period.