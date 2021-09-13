Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] Stock trading around $43.25 per share: What’s Next?

Verint Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: VRNT] loss -1.93% on the last trading session, reaching $43.25 price per share at the time. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Verint Announces Another Quarter of Strong Cloud Growth.

Strong Momentum in First Half; Raising Guidance for the Year.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, announced results for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021 (FYE 2022). Revenue for the three months ended July 31, 2021 was $215 million on a GAAP basis representing 5% year-over-year growth and $216 million on a non-GAAP basis representing 4% year-over-year growth. Revenue for the six months ended July 31, 2021 was $416 million on a GAAP basis representing 7% year-over-year growth and $418 million on a non-GAAP basis representing 5% year-over-year growth. For the three months ended July 31, 2021, diluted EPS was $0.00 on a GAAP basis and, $0.58 on a non-GAAP basis. For the six months ended July 31, 2021, net loss per common share was ($0.04) on a GAAP basis, and diluted EPS was $1.01 on a non-GAAP basis.

Verint Systems Inc. represents 65.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.87 billion with the latest information. VRNT stock price has been found in the range of $42.80 to $44.875.

If compared to the average trading volume of 622.54K shares, VRNT reached a trading volume of 1885569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRNT shares is $61.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Verint Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Verint Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $66, while Needham kept a Buy rating on VRNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verint Systems Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRNT in the course of the last twelve months was 25.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for VRNT stock

Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.21. With this latest performance, VRNT shares gained by 2.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.29 for Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.19, while it was recorded at 44.31 for the last single week of trading, and 42.93 for the last 200 days.

Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Verint Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verint Systems Inc. go to 14.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]

There are presently around $2,891 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,907,598, which is approximately -0.444% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,239,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $226.6 million in VRNT stocks shares; and CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, currently with $212.04 million in VRNT stock with ownership of nearly 1.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verint Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Verint Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:VRNT] by around 7,767,820 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 9,046,889 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 50,030,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,844,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRNT stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,468,484 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,346,137 shares during the same period.