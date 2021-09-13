Unum Group [UNM] gain 12.42% so far this year. What now?

Unum Group [NYSE: UNM] price plunged by -2.01 percent to reach at -$0.53. The company report on September 4, 2021 that Match Group, Ceridian HCM and Brown & Brown Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index adjustments to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 20, 2021 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:.

Match Group Inc. (NASD:MTCH) will replace Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the S&P 500, Perrigo Company will replace WW International Inc. (NASD:WW) in the S&P MidCap 400, and WW International will replace Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Team has a market capitalization that is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

A sum of 2074424 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.91M shares. Unum Group shares reached a high of $26.71 and dropped to a low of $25.78 until finishing in the latest session at $25.79.

The one-year UNM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.28. The average equity rating for UNM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Unum Group [UNM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNM shares is $29.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Unum Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Unum Group stock. On March 11, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for UNM shares from 19 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unum Group is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

UNM Stock Performance Analysis:

Unum Group [UNM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, UNM shares dropped by -5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.04 for Unum Group [UNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.92, while it was recorded at 26.18 for the last single week of trading, and 26.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Unum Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unum Group [UNM] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.85. Unum Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.02.

Return on Total Capital for UNM is now 8.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unum Group [UNM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.75. Additionally, UNM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unum Group [UNM] managed to generate an average of $74,112 per employee.

UNM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unum Group go to 4.10%.

Unum Group [UNM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,476 million, or 87.90% of UNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,360,391, which is approximately 0.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,539,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $452.36 million in UNM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $445.53 million in UNM stock with ownership of nearly -0.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unum Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in Unum Group [NYSE:UNM] by around 14,099,766 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 10,052,147 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 149,418,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,570,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNM stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,484,359 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,698,402 shares during the same period.