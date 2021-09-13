Traeger Inc. [COOK] Stock trading around $24.02 per share: What’s Next?

Traeger Inc. [NYSE: COOK] traded at a low on 09/10/21, posting a -6.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.02. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Traeger Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Provides Outlook for Full Year 2021.

Traeger, Inc. (“Traeger”) (NYSE: COOK), creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, announced its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter FY 21 Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2643711 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Traeger Inc. stands at 7.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.58%.

The market cap for COOK stock reached $3.00 billion, with 125.08 million shares outstanding and 105.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, COOK reached a trading volume of 2643711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Traeger Inc. [COOK]?

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Traeger Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Traeger Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on COOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Traeger Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for COOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.50.

How has COOK stock performed recently?

Traeger Inc. [COOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.84.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.17 for Traeger Inc. [COOK], while it was recorded at 25.47 for the last single week of trading.

Traeger Inc. [COOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Traeger Inc. [COOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.79 and a Gross Margin at +36.36. Traeger Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Total Capital for COOK is now 6.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Traeger Inc. [COOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.17. Additionally, COOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.56.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Traeger Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.