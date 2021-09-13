Teradata Corporation [TDC] Stock trading around $51.11 per share: What’s Next?

Teradata Corporation [NYSE: TDC] plunged by -$5.27 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $57.34 during the day while it closed the day at $51.11. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Teradata Highlights its New Strategy and Plan to Deliver Sustainable Growth and Value Creation.

Presents Long-Term Financial Growth Targets, Including More Than $1 Billion in Cloud Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and Approximately $550 Million in Free Cash Flow in Fiscal 2025.

Reaffirms Fiscal 2021 Financial Outlook.

Teradata Corporation stock has also loss -10.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TDC stock has inclined by 7.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.64% and gained 127.46% year-on date.

The market cap for TDC stock reached $6.15 billion, with 109.00 million shares outstanding and 107.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 855.64K shares, TDC reached a trading volume of 3474488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teradata Corporation [TDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDC shares is $51.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Teradata Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $48 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Teradata Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $50, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on TDC stock. On September 10, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TDC shares from 75 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradata Corporation is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TDC stock trade performance evaluation

Teradata Corporation [TDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.18. With this latest performance, TDC shares dropped by -1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.02 for Teradata Corporation [TDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.04, while it was recorded at 55.27 for the last single week of trading, and 41.15 for the last 200 days.

Teradata Corporation [TDC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradata Corporation [TDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.99 and a Gross Margin at +56.81. Teradata Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.03.

Return on Total Capital for TDC is now 11.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teradata Corporation [TDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.75. Additionally, TDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teradata Corporation [TDC] managed to generate an average of $17,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Teradata Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teradata Corporation [TDC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradata Corporation go to 15.35%.

Teradata Corporation [TDC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,220 million, or 96.20% of TDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDC stocks are: FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,500,460, which is approximately -0.488% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,439,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $635.78 million in TDC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $513.5 million in TDC stock with ownership of nearly -6.045% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teradata Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Teradata Corporation [NYSE:TDC] by around 8,910,716 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 9,102,310 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 84,124,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,137,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDC stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,187,048 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,832,116 shares during the same period.